Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 9 – Dec. 10, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CRISTANDO, LINDSY LYNN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5518, CASH, $955, Court: RS Municipal Court
BACHMAN, TRESHA DAWN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5516, SURETY OR CASH, $2250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5516, SURETY OR CASH, $2250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BURKETT, JONATHON PAUL
Age: 30
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5517, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAESTAS, ERIC
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5514, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YOES, JAMES RANDALL
Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-12-09
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – FTA
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
KELLY, TIMOTHY SCOTT
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-09
Released: 2019-12-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5515, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court