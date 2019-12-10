Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 9 – Dec. 10, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

CRISTANDO, LINDSY LYNN

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5518, CASH, $955, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

BACHMAN, TRESHA DAWN

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5516, SURETY OR CASH, $2250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5516, SURETY OR CASH, $2250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

BURKETT, JONATHON PAUL

Age: 30
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5517, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

MAESTAS, ERIC

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5514, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

YOES, JAMES RANDALL

Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-12-09
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – FTA
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

 

KELLY, TIMOTHY SCOTT

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-09
Released: 2019-12-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5515, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

