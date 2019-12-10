Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 9 – Dec. 10, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CRISTANDO, LINDSY LYNN Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5518, CASH, $955, Court: RS Municipal Court



BACHMAN, TRESHA DAWN Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5516, SURETY OR CASH, $2250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5516, SURETY OR CASH, $2250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BURKETT, JONATHON PAUL Age: 30 Address: LYMAN, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2019-12-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5517, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MAESTAS, ERIC Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5514, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YOES, JAMES RANDALL Age: 56 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-12-09 Scheduled Release: 2020-01-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court – FTA Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

