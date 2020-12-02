Sweetwater County Arrests: December 1 – December 2, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

SMITH, AUTUMN JEANETTE

Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7282, CASH, $545, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

MUIJE, NICHOLAS PAUL

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

WEBB, THOMAS RINGDAHL

Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7281, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

KUMAR, NAVEEN

Age: 22
Address: FRESNO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7280, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7280, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

ROSS, JOANNA LADEAN

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

VANG, CHEE NOV

Age: 36
Address: SAINT PAUL, MN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-01
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7278, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7278, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7278, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

BROWN, KENNETH LEON

Age: 61
Address: DELTA, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

