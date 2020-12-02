Sweetwater County Arrests: December 1 – December 2, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SMITH, AUTUMN JEANETTE
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7282, CASH, $545, Court: GR Municipal Court
MUIJE, NICHOLAS PAUL
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WEBB, THOMAS RINGDAHL
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7281, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
KUMAR, NAVEEN
Age: 22
Address: FRESNO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7280, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7280, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROSS, JOANNA LADEAN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VANG, CHEE NOV
Age: 36
Address: SAINT PAUL, MN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7278, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7278, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7278, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROWN, KENNETH LEON
Age: 61
Address: DELTA, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT