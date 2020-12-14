Sweetwater County Arrests: December 13 – December 14, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LOPEZ, JUAN REYES ALBERTO
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7354, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BACHMAN, TRESHA DAWN
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7352, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7352, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7352, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT