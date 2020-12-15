Sweetwater County Arrests: December 14 – December 15, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Use of Cell Phone (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7357, CASH, $240, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7358, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
BOWLES, CODY LEE
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-14
Arresting Agency: WYGF
Charges:
- Trespass (Crossing Property) (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7356, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER