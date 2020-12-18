Sweetwater County Arrests: December 17 – December 18, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
NEVAREZ, VICTOR
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000, 3 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7380, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEAF, JOHN MICHAEL
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-12-17
Scheduled Release: 2021-01-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCPHERSON, BREE ROCHELLE
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7376, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Display Valid Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7377, CASH, $70, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7378, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, VERONICA M
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CANTRELL, RICHARD LEE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-12-17
Released: 2020-12-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT