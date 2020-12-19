Sweetwater County Arrests: December 18 – December 19, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
STROMBERG, HEATHER JUANITA
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7383, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
GIL, RYAN GREGORY
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7382, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
FLORES, ANDRES
Age: 42
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT