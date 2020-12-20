Sweetwater County Arrests: December 19 – December 20, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CADENA, SKEILER HILARIO
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7386, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: , Bond: #7386, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7386, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #7386, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: , Bond: #7386, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
LETURGEY, NICHOLE RAYE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – CDS – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7384, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Stop Signs – Crash
- Status: , Bond: #7385, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court