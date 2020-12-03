Sweetwater County Arrests: December 2 – December 3, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
EWART, SKYLAR JAY
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7289, CASH, $395, Court: RS Municipal Court
FAZIO, LEIGHANN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
CONNIN, EDWARD DALE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7287, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
BERNAL, MATHEW ANTHONY OSCAR
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-12-02
Released: 2020-12-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7285, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MEEK, KASEY JOE
Age: 22
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking: 2020-12-02
Released: 2020-12-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7284, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court