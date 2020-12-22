Sweetwater County Arrests: December 21 – December 22, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BRANDNER, MICAH LAIRD
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-21
Arresting Agency: OTHER
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7394, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: GR Municipal Court
MANLEY, CHAD KELLY
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7393, SURETY OR CASH, $1170, Court: RS Municipal Court
PAXTON, MELISSA JEAN
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-12-21
Released: 2020-12-21
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #7392, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT