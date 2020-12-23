Sweetwater County Arrests: December 22 – December 23, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WATSON, CLAYTON BRUCE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7401, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7401, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STROH, JASON THEODORE
Age: 38
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7398, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
ALDEN, DALLIN TRENT
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7399, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7399, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DEVINE, THOMAS EUGENE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7400, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7400, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WHITE, KAYLA VONNE
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7396, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT