Sweetwater County Arrests: December 24 – December 26, 2020

GRISSOM, ELLIS RAY
Age: 52
Address: TEXARKANA, AR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7406, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7406, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7406, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WRIGHT, ASHLEY BETH
Age: 35
Address: HUDSON, WY
Booking: 2020-12-24
Released: 2020-12-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7408, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BROOKS, ELIZABETH ELAINE
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-12-24
Released: 2020-12-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Required Safe Mechanical Condition
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DURBIN, DOUGLAS JOHN
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-12-24
Released: 2020-12-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7407, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT