Sweetwater County Arrests: December 26 – December 27, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

JACKSON, JASON LEVI

Age: 42
Address: FARMINGTON, NM
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-26
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7412, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BREHM, JEFFREY THOMAS

Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7411, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

BREHM, MEGAN MARIE

Age: 30
Address: COTTONWOOD HEIG, UT
Booking: 2020-12-26
Released: 2020-12-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7410, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

