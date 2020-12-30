Sweetwater County Arrests: December 29 – December 30, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BERTOT, JONATHAN JAMAIL
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7418, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
LAMOREAUX, KRISTOPHER ALBERT
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOLMES, THOMAS EDWARD
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7416, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7416, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT