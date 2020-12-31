Sweetwater County Arrests: December 30 – December 31, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS
Age: 62
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7421, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BERTOT, JONATHAN JAMAIL
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-12-30
Released: 2020-12-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7418, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court