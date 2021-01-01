Sweetwater County Arrests: December 31, 2020 – January 1, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

CRUMLEY, SETH LARRY Age: 20 Address: LARAMIE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-12-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7426, SURETY OR CASH, $1975, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7426, SURETY OR CASH, $1975, Court: RS Municipal Court

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #7426, SURETY OR CASH, $1975, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7426, SURETY OR CASH, $1975, Court: RS Municipal Court



ONEAL, DAWN MARIE Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-12-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #7425, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #7425, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Advertisement

LUCAS, VARONICA LYNN Age: 57 Address: ARVADA, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-12-31 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7424, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #7424, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7424, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HERNANDEZ, VICTOR JOEL Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-12-31 Released: 2020-12-31 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7422, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7423, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #7423, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: RS Municipal Court

