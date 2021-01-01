Sweetwater County Arrests: December 31, 2020 – January 1, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CRUMLEY, SETH LARRY
Age: 20
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7426, SURETY OR CASH, $1975, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7426, SURETY OR CASH, $1975, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7426, SURETY OR CASH, $1975, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7426, SURETY OR CASH, $1975, Court: RS Municipal Court
ONEAL, DAWN MARIE
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7425, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7425, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LUCAS, VARONICA LYNN
Age: 57
Address: ARVADA, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-31
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7424, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7424, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7424, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HERNANDEZ, VICTOR JOEL
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-12-31
Released: 2020-12-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7422, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7423, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7423, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: RS Municipal Court