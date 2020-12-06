Sweetwater County Arrests: December 5 – December 6, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
COCKE, JOHN RICHARD
Age: 51
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CARODINE, KENNETH GENE
Age: 32
Address: PHILADELPHIA, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHOEMAKER, JASON LEONARD
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-12-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7311, SURETY OR CASH, $1630, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7311, SURETY OR CASH, $1630, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7311, SURETY OR CASH, $1630, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7311, SURETY OR CASH, $1630, Court: RS Municipal Court