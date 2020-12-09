Sweetwater County Arrests: December 8 – December 9, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LONG, DAKOTA SUE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-12-08
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7326, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
YBANEZ, ADRIAN ELIAS
Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-12-08
Released: 2020-12-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7325, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT