Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 1 – Feb. 2, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5851, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
MULLINS, JUSTIN DEAN
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5850, CASH, $1535, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Burglary (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5849, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5848, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BUCK, SAMUEL JAY
Age: 48
Address: MILLS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5847, CASH, $10195, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5846, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DULIN, NATHANIEL EVAN
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CHRISTENSEN, LINDA JANE
Age: 19
Address: DIAMONDVILLE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5844, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEWIS, JAMES DAVID
Age: 66
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5843, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5843, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT