Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 1 – Feb. 2, 2020

0
19

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5851, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

 

MULLINS, JUSTIN DEAN

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5850, CASH, $1535, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Burglary (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5849, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5848, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

BUCK, SAMUEL JAY

Age: 48
Address: MILLS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5847, CASH, $10195, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

 

KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5846, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

DULIN, NATHANIEL EVAN

Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

CHRISTENSEN, LINDA JANE

Age: 19
Address: DIAMONDVILLE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5844, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

LEWIS, JAMES DAVID

Age: 66
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5843, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5843, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR