Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 1 – Feb. 2, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-02 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #5851, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



MULLINS, JUSTIN DEAN Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5850, CASH, $1535, Court: RS Municipal Court

Burglary (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5849, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5848, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUCK, SAMUEL JAY Age: 48 Address: MILLS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5847, CASH, $10195, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5846, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DULIN, NATHANIEL EVAN Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #5845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHRISTENSEN, LINDA JANE Age: 19 Address: DIAMONDVILLE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5844, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

