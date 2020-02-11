Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 10 – Feb. 11, 2020

0
11

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

GIECK, JASON MATTHEW

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5890, CASH, $220, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

KATTAN, AMBERLEE

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-02-10
Scheduled Release: 2020-07-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

VIALPANDO, ANTHONY DJ

Age: 35
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5888, CASH, $225, Court: OTHER

 

ALGRIM, NATHAN CRAIG

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-02-10
Scheduled Release: 2020-07-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

DES ROSIERS, SEAN KENNETH

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-10
Released: 2020-02-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5889, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR