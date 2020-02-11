Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 10 – Feb. 11, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GIECK, JASON MATTHEW
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5890, CASH, $220, Court: RS Municipal Court
KATTAN, AMBERLEE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-02-10
Scheduled Release: 2020-07-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VIALPANDO, ANTHONY DJ
Age: 35
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5888, CASH, $225, Court: OTHER
ALGRIM, NATHAN CRAIG
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-02-10
Scheduled Release: 2020-07-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DES ROSIERS, SEAN KENNETH
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-10
Released: 2020-02-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5889, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT