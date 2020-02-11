Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 10 – Feb. 11, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GIECK, JASON MATTHEW Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5890, CASH, $220, Court: RS Municipal Court



KATTAN, AMBERLEE Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-02-10 Scheduled Release: 2020-07-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VIALPANDO, ANTHONY DJ Age: 35 Address: LARAMIE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5888, CASH, $225, Court: OTHER



ALGRIM, NATHAN CRAIG Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-02-10 Scheduled Release: 2020-07-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

