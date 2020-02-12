Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 11 – Feb. 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

DUNN, AMANDA MARIE

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-02-11
Released: 2020-02-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5894, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

 

PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG

Age: 44
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Disorderly Conduct
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5895, SURETY OR CASH, $825, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5895, SURETY OR CASH, $825, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

 

 

HILSTAD, CODY SHANE

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-02-11
Scheduled Release: 2020-03-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

CISSE, SINDOU SOKROKA

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

   

