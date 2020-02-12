Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 11 – Feb. 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DUNN, AMANDA MARIE Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2020-02-11 Released: 2020-02-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5894, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG Age: 44 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-12 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #5895, SURETY OR CASH, $825, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5895, SURETY OR CASH, $825, Court: GR Municipal Court



HILSTAD, CODY SHANE Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-02-11 Scheduled Release: 2020-03-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CISSE, SINDOU SOKROKA Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

