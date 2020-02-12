Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 11 – Feb. 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DUNN, AMANDA MARIE
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-02-11
Released: 2020-02-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5894, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG
Age: 44
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5895, SURETY OR CASH, $825, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5895, SURETY OR CASH, $825, Court: GR Municipal Court
HILSTAD, CODY SHANE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-02-11
Scheduled Release: 2020-03-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CISSE, SINDOU SOKROKA
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT