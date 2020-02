Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 12 – Feb. 13, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CARTER, SLAION MONIQUE Age: 31 Address: PITTSBURG, CA Booking: 2020-02-12 Released: 2020-02-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5896, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5896, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Identification Cards – Cancelled, Fictious or Altered ID Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5896, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WYANT, APRIL ANN Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5903, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GONZALEZ VENTURA, SAMUEL Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-12 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5902, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #5902, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5902, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5902, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ PAEZ, JAIME Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-02-12 Scheduled Release: 2020-02-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CAMACHO, JAIME GUADALUPE Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Possession or Use by Minors Prohibited -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5901, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PARKER, TERRY LYNN Age: 42 Address: COLUMBIA, PA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-12 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5900, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5900, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #5900, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #5900, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #5900, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHELLMAN, DANIEL JOSEPH Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-12 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG Age: 44 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-12 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #5895, SURETY OR CASH, $825, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5895, SURETY OR CASH, $825, Court: GR Municipal Court