Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 13 – Feb. 14, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WYANT, APRIL ANN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-13
Released: 2020-02-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5903, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5903, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RISLEY, CHRISTINE LOUISE
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-13
Released: 2020-02-13
Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Arresting Agency: RSMC
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5905, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5905, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
ANDAVERDE, DEVAN JULIAN
Age: 26
Address: MADISON, WI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
[bsa_pro_ad_space id=18]
HEMSLEY, AMBER RENE
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #5922, CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
DEWSNUP, PAUL ALAN
Age: 41
Address: DESERET, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5921, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
HAYS, MIKINNA LYNN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-02-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5920, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
SHEESLEY, STEVEN JAMES
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2020-02-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5919, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court