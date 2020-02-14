Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 13 – Feb. 14, 2020

0
6

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

WYANT, APRIL ANN

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-13
Released: 2020-02-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5903, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5903, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

RISLEY, CHRISTINE LOUISE

Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-13
Released: 2020-02-13
Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Arresting Agency: RSMC
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5905, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5905, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

ANDAVERDE, DEVAN JULIAN

Age: 26
Address: MADISON, WI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

HEMSLEY, AMBER RENE

Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #5922, CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

DEWSNUP, PAUL ALAN

Age: 41
Address: DESERET, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5921, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

HAYS, MIKINNA LYNN

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-02-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5920, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

 

SHEESLEY, STEVEN JAMES

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2020-02-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5919, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court

