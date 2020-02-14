Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 13 – Feb. 14, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

WYANT, APRIL ANN Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-02-13 Released: 2020-02-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5903, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5903, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RISLEY, CHRISTINE LOUISE Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-02-13 Released: 2020-02-13 Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Arresting Agency: RSMC DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5905, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5905, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



ANDAVERDE, DEVAN JULIAN Age: 26 Address: MADISON, WI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



[bsa_pro_ad_space id=18]

HEMSLEY, AMBER RENE Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-13 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #5922, CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



DEWSNUP, PAUL ALAN Age: 41 Address: DESERET, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5921, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



HAYS, MIKINNA LYNN Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2020-02-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #5920, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



SHEESLEY, STEVEN JAMES Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP Booking Date: 2020-02-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5919, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court

