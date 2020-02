Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 14 – Feb. 15, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

NELSEN, HOPE MARIE Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REYES, SALATIEL Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #5930, CASH, $133, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: , Bond: #5929, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: #5929, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: , Bond: #5929, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PAREDES, JAYDEN NATHANIEL Age: 19 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5928, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHARLEY, JANICE MARIE Age: 50 Address: ST STEVENS, WY Booking Type: USMS HOLD Booking Date: 2020-02-14 Arresting Agency: USM Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #5926, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



ANDAVERDE, DEVAN JULIAN Age: 26 Address: MADISON, WI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5923, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5923, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RUNDLE, TIFFANY ROSE Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-02-14 Released: 2020-02-14 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5925, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VENSOR, TOMMY GENE Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2020-02-14 Released: 2020-02-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5924, SURETY OR CASH, $1110, Court: RS Municipal Court



WILLIAMS, COURTNEY LORRAINE Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-02-14 Released: 2020-02-14 Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5927, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT