Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 15 – Feb. 16, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

SHELDON, KYLE LEE Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5935, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LEGG, TRISTAN Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: , Bond: #5934, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement

MARTINEZ, AARON RAY Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5933, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLANCY, BRIAN CHARLES Age: 42 Address: GARBERVILLE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Littering Status: PENDING, Bond: #5932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

