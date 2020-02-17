Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 16 – Feb. 17, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KITCHENS, STANLEY EUGENE
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FISHER, KRISTOPHER JOSEPH RILEY
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-02-16
Released: 2020-02-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5948, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT