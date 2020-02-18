Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 17 – Feb. 18, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WEBB, AARON LEE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5951, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5951, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Hit & Run – Unattended Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5951, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5951, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEMONS, LEVI SCOTT
Age: 29
Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-17
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5949, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5949, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT