Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 17 – Feb. 18, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WEBB, AARON LEE Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #5951, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #5951, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Hit & Run – Unattended Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #5951, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5951, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEMONS, LEVI SCOTT Age: 29 Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-17 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5949, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5949, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

