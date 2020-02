Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 2 – Feb. 3, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MARTINEZ BRIBIESCAS, JOSE ADRIAN ADRIAN Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-02-02 Released: 2020-02-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5852, SURETY OR CASH, $1075, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5852, SURETY OR CASH, $1075, Court: RS Municipal Court

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #5852, SURETY OR CASH, $1075, Court: RS Municipal Court



ORTIZ, EMILIO Age: 38 Address: CALEXICO, CA Booking: 2020-02-02 Released: 2020-02-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5853, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



HILTNER, JOHN RAIFORD Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-02-02 Released: 2020-02-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAIR, RAEL Age: 40 Address: PENICUIK, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-03 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5858, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ANDREASEN, BROOKE CLEO Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-03 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #5857, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



TOLAR, RICHARD LANCE Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5856, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5856, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #5856, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FERNANDEZ, JAMES A Age: 66 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #5855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEKER, CHRISTOPHER LEE Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #5854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT