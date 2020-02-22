Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 21 – Feb. 22, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HINES, DRAKE LOYD Age: 25 Address: RAMONA, OK Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Violation of Temporary Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #5966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5965, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



CARSON, CHRISTOPHER LANE Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2020-02-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court



GILES, TAMARA SUE Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-02-21 Scheduled Release: 2020-02-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



CHAVEZ, KIMBERLY ANNE Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-02-21 Scheduled Release: 2020-02-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

