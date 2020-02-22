Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 21 – Feb. 22, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HINES, DRAKE LOYD
Age: 25
Address: RAMONA, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Violation of Temporary Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5965, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
CARSON, CHRISTOPHER LANE
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2020-02-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court
GILES, TAMARA SUE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-02-21
Scheduled Release: 2020-02-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
CHAVEZ, KIMBERLY ANNE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-02-21
Scheduled Release: 2020-02-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT