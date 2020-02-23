Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 22 – Feb. 23, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SCHLOTFELDT, HAYDEN
Age: 23
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-22
Arresting Agency: RSMC
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5969, CASH, $1030, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5970, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
HINES, DRAKE LOYD
Age: 25
Address: RAMONA, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Violation of Temporary Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCLEMORE, JASON
Age: 34
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking: 2020-02-22
Released: 2020-02-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5967, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
FERNANDEZ, STEVEN JOE
Age: 49
Address: GOLDEN, CO
Booking: 2020-02-22
Released: 2020-02-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5968, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HILTY, SIERRA ANN
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-22
Released: 2020-02-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5971, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT