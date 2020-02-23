Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 22 – Feb. 23, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

SCHLOTFELDT, HAYDEN

Age: 23
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-22
Arresting Agency: RSMC

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5969, CASH, $1030, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5970, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

HINES, DRAKE LOYD

Age: 25
Address: RAMONA, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Violation of Temporary Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

MCLEMORE, JASON

Age: 34
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking: 2020-02-22
Released: 2020-02-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5967, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

FERNANDEZ, STEVEN JOE

Age: 49
Address: GOLDEN, CO
Booking: 2020-02-22
Released: 2020-02-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5968, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

HILTY, SIERRA ANN

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-22
Released: 2020-02-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5971, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

