Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 22 – Feb. 23, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

SCHLOTFELDT, HAYDEN Age: 23 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-22 Arresting Agency: RSMC Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5969, CASH, $1030, Court: RS Municipal Court

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5970, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



HINES, DRAKE LOYD Age: 25 Address: RAMONA, OK Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Violation of Temporary Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #5966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement