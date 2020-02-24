Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 23 – Feb. 24, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SCHOENEWALD, BILLIE JOE Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROCK, MARK ERIC Age: 56 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-23 Arresting Agency: GAPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #5977, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



SANDERS, CORY SCOTT Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5976, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2020-02-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #5974, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROMERO, COLTER JAMES Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-02-23 Released: 2020-02-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5972, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #5972, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

