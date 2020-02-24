Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 23 – Feb. 24, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SCHOENEWALD, BILLIE JOE
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROCK, MARK ERIC
Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-23
Arresting Agency: GAPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5977, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
SANDERS, CORY SCOTT
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5976, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2020-02-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5974, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROMERO, COLTER JAMES
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-23
Released: 2020-02-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5972, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Flashing Signals – Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5972, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
SYLLA DJIM, MOHAMED A
Age: 33
Address: GREENBELT, MD
Booking: 2020-02-23
Released: 2020-02-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5973, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court