Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 24 – Feb. 25, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CHRISTENSEN, TODD K
Age: 38
Address: DUCHESNE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-24
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5982, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5982, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- One-Way Roadways and Rotary Traffic – One Way Traffic
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5982, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PETERSEN, ROBERT JAMES
Age: 28
Address: LITTLE AMERICA, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disorderly Conduct (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5979, CASH, $555, Court: GR Municipal Court