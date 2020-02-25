Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 24 – Feb. 25, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CHRISTENSEN, TODD K Age: 38 Address: DUCHESNE, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-24 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5982, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #5982, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

One-Way Roadways and Rotary Traffic – One Way Traffic Status: PENDING, Bond: #5982, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PETERSEN, ROBERT JAMES Age: 28 Address: LITTLE AMERICA, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #5981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



