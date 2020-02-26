Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 25 – Feb. 26, 2020

0
8

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

KINCAID, CHARLES LAIRD

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Murder in the First Degree
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Attempt- Substantial Step
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

FOSTER, ROSEMARY ANNE

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court

 

 

 

 

KENDALL, TERRA NECOL

Age: 38
Address: CARPENTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

MARX, SHAWN ANTHONY

Age: 47
Address: FRUITA, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5985, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

 

  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR