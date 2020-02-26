Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 25 – Feb. 26, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KINCAID, CHARLES LAIRD
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Murder in the First Degree
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempt- Substantial Step
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FOSTER, ROSEMARY ANNE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court
KENDALL, TERRA NECOL
Age: 38
Address: CARPENTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARX, SHAWN ANTHONY
Age: 47
Address: FRUITA, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5985, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court