Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 25 – Feb. 26, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

KINCAID, CHARLES LAIRD Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Murder in the First Degree Status: PENDING, Bond: #5983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempt- Substantial Step Status: PENDING, Bond: #5983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FOSTER, ROSEMARY ANNE Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court



KENDALL, TERRA NECOL Age: 38 Address: CARPENTER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

