Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 26 – Feb. 27, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
TUPPER, EDWARD DOWNS
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #5990, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
GALLARZA, ROLANDO
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #5989, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
WHITLEY, BRANDON PHILLIP
Age: 28
Address: SPRINGFIELD, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5988, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5988, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GLADUE, DEBRA ANN
Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: , Bond: #5987, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE DANAE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-26
Released: 2020-02-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5986, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court