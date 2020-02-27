Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 26 – Feb. 27, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

TUPPER, EDWARD DOWNS Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #5990, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



GALLARZA, ROLANDO Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #5989, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



WHITLEY, BRANDON PHILLIP Age: 28 Address: SPRINGFIELD, MO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5988, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5988, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GLADUE, DEBRA ANN Age: 56 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-26 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: , Bond: #5987, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court



HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE DANAE Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-02-26 Released: 2020-02-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5986, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

