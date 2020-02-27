Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 26 – Feb. 27, 2020

0
68

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

TUPPER, EDWARD DOWNS

Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #5990, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

GALLARZA, ROLANDO

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #5989, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

WHITLEY, BRANDON PHILLIP

Age: 28
Address: SPRINGFIELD, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5988, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5988, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

GLADUE, DEBRA ANN

Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: , Bond: #5987, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE DANAE

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-26
Released: 2020-02-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5986, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR