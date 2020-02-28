Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 27 – Feb. 28, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

TRISTAN, LILLIAN T

Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-02-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5996, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

 

WILLIAMS, MICHAEL BARRY

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-02-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5994, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

 

 

TUPPER, EDWARD DOWNS

Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5990, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

JACKSON, MARIA YESENIA

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-27
Released: 2020-02-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Simple Battery (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5991, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

RIZZI, ALFRED LOUIS

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-27
Released: 2020-02-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
  • Obtain Property by False Pretenses – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5992, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

