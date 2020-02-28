Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 27 – Feb. 28, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
TRISTAN, LILLIAN T
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-02-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5996, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL BARRY
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-02-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5994, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
TUPPER, EDWARD DOWNS
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5990, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
JACKSON, MARIA YESENIA
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-27
Released: 2020-02-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5991, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RIZZI, ALFRED LOUIS
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-27
Released: 2020-02-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5992, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT