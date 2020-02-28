Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 27 – Feb. 28, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Advertisement

TRISTAN, LILLIAN T Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2020-02-27 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5996, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



WILLIAMS, MICHAEL BARRY Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2020-02-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5994, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



TUPPER, EDWARD DOWNS Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5990, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor