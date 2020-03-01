Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 29 – Mar. 1, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

VANEPPS, BREANN CHERIE Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-02-29 Released: 2020-02-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6002, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6002, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



HAMSTREET, BRANDON DAVID Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #6008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AHENAKEW, BING AUSTIN Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6006, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement

LUQUE, SAELLA FAYE Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WRIGHT, PATRICK M Age: 65 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6005, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #6005, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



RATHBUN, REID ROBERT Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-02-29 Scheduled Release: 2020-03-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

