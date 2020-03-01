Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 29 – Mar. 1, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
VANEPPS, BREANN CHERIE
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-29
Released: 2020-02-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6002, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6002, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
HAMSTREET, BRANDON DAVID
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
AHENAKEW, BING AUSTIN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6006, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LUQUE, SAELLA FAYE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WRIGHT, PATRICK M
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6005, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6005, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
RATHBUN, REID ROBERT
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-02-29
Scheduled Release: 2020-03-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT