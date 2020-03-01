Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 29 – Mar. 1, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

VANEPPS, BREANN CHERIE

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-29
Released: 2020-02-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6002, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6002, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

HAMSTREET, BRANDON DAVID

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

AHENAKEW, BING AUSTIN

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6006, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

 

LUQUE, SAELLA FAYE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Reckless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

WRIGHT, PATRICK M

Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6005, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6005, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

RATHBUN, REID ROBERT

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-02-29
Scheduled Release: 2020-03-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

