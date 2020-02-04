Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 3 – Feb. 4, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BUCKENDORF, MORGAN KEITH
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5861, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ PAEZ, JAIME
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-03
Released: 2020-02-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5860, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT