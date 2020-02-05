Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 4 – Feb. 5, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CALVIN, DARREN CARSON
Age: 20
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-02-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #5868, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #5868, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2020-02-04
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NAYLOR, CALVIN CLARK
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5867, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RODRIGUEZ, AMEE RAE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5865, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCLAIRD, STEVAN W
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5866, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5866, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court
RISLEY, CHRISTINE LOUISE
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-04
Released: 2020-02-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5862, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5863, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court