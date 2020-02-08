Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 7 – Feb. 8, 2020

0
71

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

MAYCOCK, TANYA LYNN

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #5879, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

TRUJILLO, DELROY REID

Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5878, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5878, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

KUNKLE, JACOB SCOTT

Age: 39
Booking Date: 2020-02-07
Scheduled Release: 2020-02-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

 

DILLINGER, DENNIS KEITH

Age: 50
Address: WORRLEN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5875, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

REHOR, GRANT WOOD

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5876, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5876, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicles, 2 counts (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5876, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

 

VENSOR, MICHAEL VINCENTE

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2020-02-07
Scheduled Release: 2020-02-10
Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR