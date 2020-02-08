Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 7 – Feb. 8, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MAYCOCK, TANYA LYNN
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #5879, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
TRUJILLO, DELROY REID
Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5878, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5878, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
KUNKLE, JACOB SCOTT
Age: 39
Booking Date: 2020-02-07
Scheduled Release: 2020-02-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
DILLINGER, DENNIS KEITH
Age: 50
Address: WORRLEN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5875, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REHOR, GRANT WOOD
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5876, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5876, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles, 2 counts (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5876, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
VENSOR, MICHAEL VINCENTE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2020-02-07
Scheduled Release: 2020-02-10
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT