Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 7 – Feb. 8, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MAYCOCK, TANYA LYNN Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5879, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



TRUJILLO, DELROY REID Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-07 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #5878, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5878, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



KUNKLE, JACOB SCOTT Age: 39 Booking Date: 2020-02-07 Scheduled Release: 2020-02-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



DILLINGER, DENNIS KEITH Age: 50 Address: WORRLEN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5875, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REHOR, GRANT WOOD Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5876, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5876, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles, 2 counts (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5876, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court



VENSOR, MICHAEL VINCENTE Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2020-02-07 Scheduled Release: 2020-02-10 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

