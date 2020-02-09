Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 8 – Feb. 9, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CHESNEY, JAMIE GLEN Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: Booking Date: 2020-02-08 Charges: Theft – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ECKLEY, MICHAEL SHANE Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: Booking Date: 2020-02-08 Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #5883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HILTNER, JOHN RAIFORD Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2020-02-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5882, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



BRITT, BRENDA MICHEL Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2020-02-08 Scheduled Release: 2020-02-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



KUNKLE, JACOB SCOTT Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2020-02-07 Scheduled Release: 2020-02-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



MAYCOCK, TANYA LYNN Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-02-08 Released: 2020-02-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5879, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

