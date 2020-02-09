Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 8 – Feb. 9, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CHESNEY, JAMIE GLEN
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2020-02-08
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ECKLEY, MICHAEL SHANE
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2020-02-08
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HILTNER, JOHN RAIFORD
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-02-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5882, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
BRITT, BRENDA MICHEL
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-02-08
Scheduled Release: 2020-02-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
KUNKLE, JACOB SCOTT
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2020-02-07
Scheduled Release: 2020-02-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
MAYCOCK, TANYA LYNN
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-08
Released: 2020-02-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5879, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court