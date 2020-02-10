Sweetwater County Arrests: Feb. 9 – Feb. 10, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MARCOS, DAMIAN ALEJANDRO
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VALDEZ, EMMA LEE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-09
Released: 2020-02-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5886, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court