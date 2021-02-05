Sweetwater County Arrests: February 4 – February 5, 2021

0
281

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

VAUGHN, DEBORAH

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Planting, Cultivating or Processing Marijuana, Peyote or Opium Poppy
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

VAUGHN, JONATHAN EDWARD

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7601, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Planting, Cultivating or Processing Marijuana, Peyote or Opium Poppy
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7601, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

BLUEMEL, STAN DAVID

Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7600, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

FLETCHER, HEATHER LEE

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-02-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR