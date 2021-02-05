Sweetwater County Arrests: February 4 – February 5, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
VAUGHN, DEBORAH
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Planting, Cultivating or Processing Marijuana, Peyote or Opium Poppy
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VAUGHN, JONATHAN EDWARD
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7601, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Planting, Cultivating or Processing Marijuana, Peyote or Opium Poppy
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7601, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BLUEMEL, STAN DAVID
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7600, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
FLETCHER, HEATHER LEE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-02-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court