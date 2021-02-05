Sweetwater County Arrests: February 4 – February 5, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

VAUGHN, DEBORAH Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Planting, Cultivating or Processing Marijuana, Peyote or Opium Poppy Status: PENDING, Bond: #7602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VAUGHN, JONATHAN EDWARD Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7601, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Planting, Cultivating or Processing Marijuana, Peyote or Opium Poppy Status: PENDING, Bond: #7601, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BLUEMEL, STAN DAVID Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7600, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

