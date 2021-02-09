Sweetwater County Arrests: February 8 – February 9, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
TROSKA, SHAWN P
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7626, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WICKERSHAM, DIANA RUBY
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7623, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7625, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7624, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
SEAMONS, CLAYTEN BOYD
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7620, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEONELLI, SHANZ MARK
Age: 43
Address: GRANTSVILLE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7621, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7622, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BARNSON, JAY EARL
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MONRROY, MAEGAN NICOLE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7616, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: District Court
- Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7616, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
RISLEY, CHRISTINE LOUISE
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-02-08
Scheduled Release: 2021-02-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #7615, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT