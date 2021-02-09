Sweetwater County Arrests: February 8 – February 9, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

TROSKA, SHAWN P Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7626, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WICKERSHAM, DIANA RUBY Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #7623, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7625, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #7624, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court



SEAMONS, CLAYTEN BOYD Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7620, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Advertisement

LEONELLI, SHANZ MARK Age: 43 Address: GRANTSVILLE, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #7621, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #7622, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARNSON, JAY EARL Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #7617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Advertisement

MONRROY, MAEGAN NICOLE Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7616, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: District Court

Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7616, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

