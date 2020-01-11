Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 10 – Jan 11, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
IBARA SOLORIO, ABSALON MISAEL
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-01-10
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5709, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
CHRISTENSEN, JAMISEN CLARK
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Speed Too Fast for Conditions (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5708, CASH, $660, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN
Age: 58
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-01-10
Scheduled Release: 2020-02-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Breach of Peace (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TAYLOR, KANISHA ANNE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-10
Released: 2020-01-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5706, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5706, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5706, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court