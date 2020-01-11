Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 10 – Jan 11, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

IBARA SOLORIO, ABSALON MISAEL Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-01-10 Scheduled Release: 2020-01-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5709, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



CHRISTENSEN, JAMISEN CLARK Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Speed Too Fast for Conditions (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5708, CASH, $660, Court: RS Municipal Court

MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN Age: 58 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-01-10 Scheduled Release: 2020-02-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Breach of Peace (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

