Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 11 – Jan. 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PADILLA, MARCUS XAVIER
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5712, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JACOBSEN, DIRK BOYD
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-11
Released: 2020-01-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5713, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court