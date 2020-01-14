Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 13 – Jan. 14, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ROSS, JOANNA LADEAN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5718, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
SOLANO, SETH MICHAEL
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-01-13
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-15
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5717, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WRIGHT, JESSICA LYNN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-01-13
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TREKELL, TYLYNN LOUISE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5715, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5715, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT