Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 13 – Jan. 14, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ROSS, JOANNA LADEAN Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5718, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



SOLANO, SETH MICHAEL Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-01-13 Scheduled Release: 2020-01-15 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5717, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WRIGHT, JESSICA LYNN Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2020-01-13 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

