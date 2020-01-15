Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 14 – Jan. 15, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GONZALEZ SANDOVAL, RICARDO
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine
- Status: , Bond: #5722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PEREZ MIRANDA, JEFRI RODRIGO RODRIGO
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-14
Released: 2020-01-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5721, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
BORBAWOMACK, GARY LEE SHANE
Age: 26
Address: ATWATER, CA
Booking: 2020-01-14
Released: 2020-01-14
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5719, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Flashing Signals – Red
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5719, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5719, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JOHANNESSEN, LINDSEY NICHOLE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-14
Released: 2020-01-14
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5720, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5720, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT