Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 14 – Jan. 15, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

GONZALEZ SANDOVAL, RICARDO Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine Status: , Bond: #5722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #5722, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PEREZ MIRANDA, JEFRI RODRIGO RODRIGO Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-01-14 Released: 2020-01-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5721, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



Advertisement

BORBAWOMACK, GARY LEE SHANE Age: 26 Address: ATWATER, CA Booking: 2020-01-14 Released: 2020-01-14 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: RSPD Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5719, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Flashing Signals – Red Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5719, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5719, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

