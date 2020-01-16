Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 15 – Jan. 16, 2020, Thursday

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DECKER, DYLAN CHASE
Age: 28
Address: WORLAND, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5725, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2020-01-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
CARRIBOU, CLAYTON LESLIE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-15
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5723, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
HOUSTON, ROBERT NEIL
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-15
Released: 2020-01-15
Type: USMS HOLD
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Unlawful Use of Toxic Substances – Aerosols
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4696, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT