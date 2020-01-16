Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 15 – Jan. 16, 2020, Thursday

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DECKER, DYLAN CHASE Age: 28 Address: WORLAND, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5725, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2020-01-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #5724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

CARRIBOU, CLAYTON LESLIE Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-15 Scheduled Release: 2020-01-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5723, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



HOUSTON, ROBERT NEIL Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-07-15 Released: 2020-01-15 Type: USMS HOLD Arresting Agency: RSPD Unlawful Use of Toxic Substances – Aerosols Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4696, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

