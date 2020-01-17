Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 16 – Jan. 17, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PARDON, TIMOTHY JAMES
Age: 51
Address: TRAIL, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-16
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5728, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5728, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Burglary (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5729, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
CELIO RAZO, LEONARDO
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-16
Released: 2020-01-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #5727, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Flashing Signals – Red
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #5727, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court