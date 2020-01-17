Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 16 – Jan. 17, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PARDON, TIMOTHY JAMES Age: 51 Address: TRAIL, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-16 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5728, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5728, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Burglary (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5729, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

