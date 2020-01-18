Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 17 – Jan. 18, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BERDAR, JOSHUA JAMES
Age: 28
Address: SPOKANE, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5740, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ST ANGELO, MICHAEL LEE
Age: 43
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-01-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court
CASILLAS, KAREN MELISSA
Age: 25
Address: JACKSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, MICHAEL JUNIOR
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-17
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5738, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT