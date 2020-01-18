Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 17 – Jan. 18, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BERDAR, JOSHUA JAMES Age: 28 Address: SPOKANE, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5740, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ST ANGELO, MICHAEL LEE Age: 43 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: USMS HOLD Booking Date: 2020-01-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court



CASILLAS, KAREN MELISSA Age: 25 Address: JACKSON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, MICHAEL JUNIOR Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-17 Scheduled Release: 2020-01-20 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5738, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

