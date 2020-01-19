Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 18 – Jan. 19, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Simple Battery (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VALDEZ, LUIS ALDO Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5744, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



RITTER, BONNIE JO Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5743, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-18 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5742, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, B

