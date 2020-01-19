Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 18 – Jan. 19, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VALDEZ, LUIS ALDO
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5744, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
RITTER, BONNIE JO
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5743, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5742, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, B
MARTIN, JOSE DEJESUS
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5741, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE DANAE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-19
Released: 2020-01-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Speeding in School Zones – 1 to 5 Mph Over (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5745, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: RS Municipal Court